One of a kind Girl Scout treats to be sold through the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Girl Scouts of Central California South is celebrating the first ever National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend with a few local spots.

Creative Girl Scout treats were created to be sold through Sunday in Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern County.

The one-of-a-kind treats include ice creams made with Girl Scout Thin Mints, Carmel Delites and many other cookies.

The treats will be sold at eight locations, three of which are in Bakersfield: