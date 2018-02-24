One of a kind Girl Scout treats to be sold through the weekend

Johana Restrepo
Feb 24, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Girl Scouts of Central California South is celebrating the first ever National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend with a few local spots.

Creative Girl Scout treats were created to be sold through Sunday in Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Kern County.

The one-of-a-kind treats include ice creams made with Girl Scout Thin Mints, Carmel Delites and many other cookies.

The treats will be sold at eight locations, three of which are in Bakersfield:

  • Sweet Surrender: 6439 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93309
  • Rosemary's Family Creamery: 2733 F St, Bakersfield, CA 93301
  • Dewar's Candy Shop: 1120 Eye St, Bakersfield, CA 93304
  • Bella Rose Bakery & Cafe: 1537 Lincoln St, Kingsburg, CA 93631
  • Goodies Cookies: 1631 E Noble Ave, Visalia, CA 93292
  • Ampersand Ice Cream: 1940 N Echo Ave, Fresno, CA 93704
  • Quesadilla Gorilla: 608 E Weldon Ave, Fresno, CA 93704
  • Frosted Cakery: 1292 N Wishon Ave, Fresno, CA 93728

