One person arrested after hit-and-run crash

Veronica Acosta
10:36 PM, Feb 8, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On Wednesday, Feb. 7th Bakersfield Police officers responded to 2nd Street and Union Ave. after a report of a two-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, officers found one of the vehicles had overturned and those involved had sustained minor injuries. One adult male passenger in the in the overturned vehicle was having trouble breathing.

As an officer was helping the man, a second accident happened on 2nd Street. The driver of that vehicle hit a wooden power pole causing two live power lines to drop onto the road. 

The driver of that vehicle tried to flee the scene on foot but was arrested by officers for a hit-and-run and for outstanding warrants.

Those involved in the first crash were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for their injuries. 

 

