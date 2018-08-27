One person dead after crash near Tejon Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One person is dead after a crash Sunday morning near Tejon and Edison Highways.

In a statement from the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the accident before 7:00 a.m. of a single vehicle collision. The statement reads a 2008 Honda Accord rolled over during the crash killing the driver. Officers have not released the name of the driver, but said he is 40 years old.

The statement reads the car was found in a field north of the railroad tracks along Edison Highway and north of where Tejon Highway ends. Officers believe speed was a factor in the crash and the driver failed to stop at stop sign on Edison Highway. The car was driving northbound on Edison Highway, before continuing past the stop sign, crossing the dirt shoulder before hitting railroad tracks, causing the roll over.

The statement reads the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anybody with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Area Office at (661)396-6600.