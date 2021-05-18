One person dead after SUV crashes into Kern River Sunday night

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF. (KERO) — At least one woman is dead after a vehicle crashed into the Kern River late Sunday night in Northeast Bakersfield.

Search and rescue crews were on scene near Round Mountain Road and the China Grade Loop trying to figure out exactly what happened after the SUV was found Monday afternoon.

The vehicle, which is being described as a black Chevy Tahoe was pulled out of the water.

It's not clear what could have caused the crash and search and rescue crews are looking for anyone else that may have been in the car.

"We got a call earlier about a vehicle in the water off of Round Mountain Road off of China Grade. Units responded. The fire department checked the vehicle and found a body inside the vehicle. It appears, talking to the oil field personnel, that an oil drilling unit was struck sometime around midnight. So looking at the pump and the vehicle tracks it looks like the vehicle struck the pump before going into the water," said Officer Cecil McKinty of the California Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.