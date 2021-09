BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One person is dead following a motorcycle accident on the Westside Parkway. According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident may have happened Monday night.

The bike was reportedly heading east, west of Coffee Road when it left the road, traveled down an embankment and crashed into a fence throwing the rider. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

\The cause of the accident remains under investigation.