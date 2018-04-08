One person dead, one injured following a shooting in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One person is dead and one person is injured following a shooting in South Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Two male teens were shot in the front yard/garage area at 3817 Fambrough Drive.

The call came in around 2:23 p.m. for a man struck with gunfire.

The teen who died was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The other teen sustained minor injuries.