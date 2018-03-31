One person flown to hospital after two-vehicle rollover crash

Johana Restrepo
6:39 AM, Mar 31, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One person was flown to a local hospital early Saturday morning after a rollover crash on Lerdo Highway near the 99.

The other driver was also taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of both of those injuries is still unknown.

Shafter Police was investigating the two-car crash that took place around 4:40 a.m. and say the driver of the rolled over car was extricated from the vehicle.

Both drivers were men and police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash.

The cause of this crash is still under investigation. 

