One person flown to hospital after two-vehicle rollover crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One person was flown to a local hospital early Saturday morning after a rollover crash on Lerdo Highway near the 99.
The other driver was also taken to a nearby hospital. The extent of both of those injuries is still unknown.
Shafter Police was investigating the two-car crash that took place around 4:40 a.m. and say the driver of the rolled over car was extricated from the vehicle.
Both drivers were men and police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash.
The cause of this crash is still under investigation.
