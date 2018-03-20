One person in custody following shooting at Jefferson Park

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police say that one person is in custody after shooting an SKS Automatic Rifle at Jefferson Park on Tuesday.
This happened at Jefferson and King Street, near Jefferson Elementary.
No injuries were reported.
A new president at CSUB is expected to be announced on Wednesday.
The woman accused of killing her own son eight years ago appeared in court on Tuesday and was sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison.
CSUB announced that R&B singer Miguel will headline its annual Runner Nights concert next month.