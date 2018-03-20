One person in custody following shooting at Jefferson Park

Johana Restrepo
2:56 PM, Mar 20, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police say that one person is in custody after shooting an SKS Automatic Rifle at Jefferson Park on Tuesday.

This happened at Jefferson and King Street, near Jefferson Elementary.

No injuries were reported.

