One person injured after rollover crash in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - One person suffered major injuries after a car drifted and rolled off of Rosedale Highway in northwest Bakersfield Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.
The driver of a gray pick up truck rolled off the road of Rosedale Highway, about a mile east of Heath Road at a high rate of speed, according to CHP.
It's not clear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
