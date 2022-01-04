One person killed in collision in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One person was killed Tuesday in a collision at the intersection of S. Edison and Muller roads.

According to the California Highway Patrol, at around 1 p.m. a Ford Escape was traveling westbound on Muller Road heading towards S. Edison Road. After first stopping at the intersection, it entered the intersection in front of a heavy-duty tow truck that was traveling southbound on Edison Road.

The driver of the tow truck, identified as 26-year-old Jamie Gallegos, was unable to stop in time and collided with the Ford on the passenger side.

A rear passenger in the Ford, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was transported to Kern Medical with major injuries.

Gallegos was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation at this time, but according to the CHP alcohol or drugs do not appear to have contributed to this crash.