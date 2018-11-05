One person killed in crash on Highway 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Update 11/4/18 - 6:45 a.m. Sunday night around 9:00 pm a traffic collision between a vehicle and pedestrian ended with one person dead.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) said, during their investigation it was determined a male pedestrian was seen walking on the right shoulder of westbound Highway 58 west of Highway 223, wearing dark clothing, by an uninvolved witness.

A man was driving at 70 mph west bound on Highway 58 and at the time the pedestrian walked into the westbound traffic lanes directly in the path of the man driving. Officers are still unsure why the man walked into oncoming traffic. Because of the lack of light and man's dark clothing, the driver failed to see the pedestrian enter the roadway ahead.

The man was hit and pronounced dead on the scene. The driver pulled over and waited for emergency personnel to arrive. The collision is still under investigation, while CHP is working on identifying the pedestrian.

- - - - -

At least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 58 near Highway 223 at around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic site.

CHP officers and the Kern County Fire Department were on scene of the crash. Details are extremely limited at this time, and it's unknown what caused the crash.

This story is developing, check back for updates.