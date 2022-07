TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — One person was killed late Friday morning following an accident on Highway 58 in Tehachapi.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a car crossed the freeway, went off the road, and overturned several times before landing on private property near a waste station on Dennison Road.

The driver of the car died in the crash.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.