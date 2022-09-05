One person was killed in an off-road crash near Lake Isabella

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — One person was killed on Sunday when they lost control of their off-road vehicle near Lake Isabella. The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. on a dirt trail south of Black Gulch Road, and west of Keyesville Road

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 2012 Polaris was traveling down a dirt road when the driver allowed the vehicle to travel off the trail and down a 50-foot embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor in this crash. The crash remains under investigation.