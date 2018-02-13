Online dating site scam reported most recently in Clovis, Calif.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A scheme through the online dating site Shaadi.com has been reported and its latest victim was someone from Clovis, Calif.

The person identified himself as Chirag Hardev and provided two emails: Chriaghadev@engineering.com and chirag.agarwal0000@enginerring.com. Hardev also called from 562-203-7433.

He claimed to own a business called UH Construction and asked for more than $20,000 as collateral to secure an alleged contract with the government. He claimed he never signed the $33 million contract because his mother got sick and went to the hospital for knee surgery.

The scheme involved several recorded songs and texts until the recipient was "hooked."