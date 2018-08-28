Ono Hawaiian BBQ hosting Grand Opening in September in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Say aloha to Ono Hawaiian BBQ! The restaurant is officially opening in Bakersfield.

A grand opening ceremony will be happening on September 7th.

The 74th location will celebrate its grand opening with a festive luau, ribbon cutting ceremony, raffle, Hawaiian dance performers, AND buy one, get one free for all food items.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ’s menu features Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialties like Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, Spam Musubi, Chicken Katsu and more through a fusion of multicultural flavors.

The new Ono Hawaiian BBQ location is at 2630 Mount Vernon Ave. Bakersfield, CA 93306.

This is one of three new locations opening in town. The other two locations will be opening at 2665 Calloway Drive and 1300 Easton Drive.