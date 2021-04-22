Operation Safe Park happening this weekend at Panorama Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Beginning April 22, Kern County Park Rangers will conduct directed law enforcement at Panorama Park.

Operation Safe Park will last through April 24, in an effort to mitigate illegal activity at one of the most beloved recreational areas in Kern County.

Operations will be elevated between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. with a focus on maximum enforcement of county ordinance, parking, traffic, and California Penal Code violations.

Panorama Park is closed to the public from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day, including the small parking lot located at Panorama Drive and River Boulevard.

Parking along the length of the park on the north side of Panorama Drive between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. is also prohibited.

For additional questions please contact Ally Triolo at (661) 308-6805.