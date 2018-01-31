Organizations coming together in Bakersfield for National Heart Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - In celebration of National Wear Red Day and National Heart Month organizations in Bakersfield are coming together through several events and activities to raise awareness about heart disease.

Every 80 seconds a woman dies of heart disease or stroke and according to the American Heart Association, 80 percent of these are preventable through lifestyle choices.

On Thursday, American Heart Association volunteers and staff will be promoting National Wear Red Day at their Honks for Hearts Fundraiser.

They will be at the intersection of Truxtun Avenue and Oak from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. reminding people to support the cause and wear red on Friday Feb. 2 for National Wear Red Day.