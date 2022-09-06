Kern County looks to combat high temperatures, pressure on the power grid

(KERO) — The unrelenting heat wave continues as it felt like being inside an oven Tuesday. That's why Kern County Public Health is encouraging everyone to stay hydrated and if possible stay indoors.

“And we really just want to remind families to watch those around you that are most vulnerable, and that includes the elderly, children, those with chronic medical conditions," said Michelle Corson with Kern County Public Health. "They’re gonna be susceptible to developing a severe heat-related illness, much quicker possibly than the rest of us.”

The extreme heat is also straining the state's power grid. Temperatures of 20 degrees above average have been the norm for nearly a week.

The Bay Area recorded an all-time high-temperature Monday with the city of Livermore hitting 116 degrees.

Now the state's power company warns high demand Tuesday could lead to rotating power outages. Officials are calling for two to three times more power conservation than usual during power-grid alerts.

Due to that historic demand on the power grid residents are being asked to conserve energy again until 9 p.m. on Tuesday. This is another statewide flex alert being issued by the California Independent System Operator.

The California ISO is asking residents to keep thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using large appliances, and turn off unnecessary lights.

In addition, Verizon announced that it would take its network switches off commercial power, raise temperatures in stores, and reduce HVAC usage.

"In a rare move, during today’s Flex Alert from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. Pacific, Verizon will take six of its California mobile switching centers (switches) off commercial power and run those facilities on permanent backup generators, which are typically used only in case of network emergencies. Verizon engineers will be on site at each of the CA switch locations during the Flex Alert period to closely monitor and react as necessary in order to keep the network safe and reliable for customers and first responders. In addition, through September 12, Verizon will be raising the temperature in all of its California retail stores statewide, reducing the total HVAC usage by one hour, and lowering shades."

As a result of the high temperatures and bad air quality, Golden Empire Transit will be providing free rides to the commuting public on Wednesday.

Bakersfield residents are encouraged to ride on GET's fixed routes and On-Demand Paratransit service for free all day. On-Demand Microtransit service, however, will not be free.

For those looking for other ways to beat the heat, cooling centers will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday night. All locations are open in Kern County, which includes Arvin, Bakersfield, Shafter, and Taft. There are also locations available in California City, Frazier Park, Lake Isabella, Maricopa, and Rosamond.

SAN JOAQUIN AND KERN RIVER VALLEY



Arvin - Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - OPEN

- Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive - Bakersfield - East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - OPEN

- East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road - Bakersfield - The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - OPEN

- The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st Street - Lake Isabella - Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - OPEN

- Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6405 Lake Isabella Boulevard - Maricopa - Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - OPEN

- Gusher Hall, 271 California Street - Shafter - Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - OPEN

- Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Avenue - Taft - Taft Community Building, 500 Cascade Place - OPEN

MOUNTAIN



Frazier Park - Frazier Park Recreation Building, 3801 Park Drive - OPEN

DESERT



California City - Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - CLOSED

- Strata Center, 10350 Heather Avenue - CLOSED Rosamond - Hummel Community Building, 2500 20th Street - OPEN

NOTE: The City of Delano has elected to operate a cooling center independent of our program or the guidelines listed above. The City of Delano's Cooling Center is open from June 1 to July 31 on days that are over 105 degrees at the location and times listed below.

Monday - Thursday 1 pm - 6 pm

Eleventh Avenue Community Center at 200 West 11th Avenue

NOTE: The City of Ridgecrest has elected to operate a cooling center independent of our program or the guidelines listed above. The City of Ridgecrest's Cooling Center is open from June 1 to September 22 on days that are over 105 degrees at the location and times listed below

Monday - Friday 10 am - 8 pm

Saturday 10 am - 6 pm

Kerr McGee Community Center at 100 W. California Ave.