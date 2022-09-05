Flex Alert extended again as temperatures remain high

(KERO) — Due to the extreme heat, another flex alert has been issued for Tuesday, September 6th. Officials say the state's power grid will be stretched thin as people seek to stay cool in this dangerous triple-digit heat. Residents are being asked to conserve energy from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. when demand is higher and solar energy fades.

What is a Flex Alert?



A Flex Alert is a call for consumers to voluntarily conserve electricity when there is an anticipated shortage of energy supply, especially if the grid operator needs to use reserves to maintain grid integrity. When consumers reduce electricity use during a Flex Alert, it can prevent more dire emergency measures, including rotating power outages.



Who issues a Flex Alert?



A Flex Alert is issued by the California ISO, a nonprofit, public benefit corporation, which manages the flow of electricity along the high-voltage electric grid for 80 percent of California. The state’s three investor-owned utilities, Pacific Gas & Electric, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Southern California Edison, are responsible for delivering electricity from the high-voltage grid to its customers. Learn more about the California ISO.





Consumers can help conserve energy before a Flex Alert by:

“Pre-cooling” their homes by setting their air-conditioning thermostat to as low as 72 degrees, before 4 p.m.

Charging mobile devices and laptops.

Running major appliances, including dishwashers and washing machines, before 4 p.m. tomorrow.

Consumers can conserve energy during a Flex Alert by:

Setting their thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits.

Turning off all unnecessary appliances.

Adjusting blinds and drapes to cover windows.

For information on Flex Alerts, to get more electricity conservation tips, and to sign up for Flex Alerts, visit the ISO’s Flex Alert website.