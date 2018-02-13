Ousted Fire Chief to be discussed during Cal City city council meeting

Fair
Former Chief Justin Vincent has filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming collusion and retaliation.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The termination of former Fire Chief Justin Vincent will be discussed at tonight's City Council meeting in California City.
Vincent has filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming collusion and retaliation. Vincent was terminated in December.
The California City City Council will discuss the matter with legal counsel in a closed session before the regular public meeting which starts at 6 p.m.
The Delano Regional Hospital is giving free flu shots on Friday.
The Emmanuel Lutheran Church will host a Fat Tuesday celebration to usher in the observance of Lent.
Barnes & Noble is laying off lead cashiers and other employees.
Adventist Health will be hosting a free lunch and lecture as part of their ongoing community education series.