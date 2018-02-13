Ousted Fire Chief to be discussed during Cal City city council meeting

Johana Restrepo
8:41 AM, Feb 13, 2018
Former Chief Justin Vincent has filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming collusion and retaliation.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The termination of former Fire Chief Justin Vincent will be discussed at tonight's City Council meeting in California City.

Vincent has filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming collusion and retaliation. Vincent was terminated in December.

The California City City Council will discuss the matter with legal counsel in a closed session before the regular public meeting which starts at 6 p.m.

