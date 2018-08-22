Outages in East Bakersfield leave over 90 people without power tonight

Kelly Broderick
9:32 PM, Aug 21, 2018
9:34 PM, Aug 21, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - PG&E is investigating the cause of a power outage that has affected at least 95 people in East Bakersfield. 

The outages have affected people near Heritage Park and Kern Medical Center.

PG&E says that the outage began at 8:38 p.m. and power is estimated to be restored at midnight. The cause of the outage is still unknown.

