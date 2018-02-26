Outback celebrates Kevin Harvick with free Bloomin' Onion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - NASCAR season is just two races in but Bakersfield's Kevin Harvick is now in the top five of the Monster Energy Cup Standings.

To celebrate his accomplishments, every time Harvick finishes top 10 in a race, you can get a free Bloomin' Onion at Outback Steakhouse the next day.

Taking a look back at Sunday, after a two-hour rain delay Harvick takes the lead early, overtaking Kyle Busch on lap 21 and wins stage one by six and a half seconds.

That lead would disappear. He'd have to come back to the pits to make sure his lugnuts were secure, that would put him middle of the pack.

But with his car running great all day, he was back in the lead at stage two and looked like he was going to run away with it, but a caution.

Trevor Baine has his car smoke out- we'd get a restart giving the other drivers a chance, but Harvick was just too much as he takes home the checkered flag.

NASCAR is next in Vegas next weekend before coming to California for Auto Club 400 in Fontana.

Harvick will be racing at the Kern County Raceway on March 15th.