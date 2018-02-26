Outback celebrates Kevin Harvick with free Bloomin' Onion

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 62°
LO: 39°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - NASCAR season is just two races in but Bakersfield's Kevin Harvick is now in the top five of the Monster Energy Cup Standings.
To celebrate his accomplishments, every time Harvick finishes top 10 in a race, you can get a free Bloomin' Onion at Outback Steakhouse the next day.
Taking a look back at Sunday, after a two-hour rain delay Harvick takes the lead early, overtaking Kyle Busch on lap 21 and wins stage one by six and a half seconds.
That lead would disappear. He'd have to come back to the pits to make sure his lugnuts were secure, that would put him middle of the pack.
But with his car running great all day, he was back in the lead at stage two and looked like he was going to run away with it, but a caution.
Trevor Baine has his car smoke out- we'd get a restart giving the other drivers a chance, but Harvick was just too much as he takes home the checkered flag.
NASCAR is next in Vegas next weekend before coming to California for Auto Club 400 in Fontana.
Harvick will be racing at the Kern County Raceway on March 15th.
An old Chinese proverb reads that 'a journey of a thousand miles, begins with a single step.'
A man riding a horse on Saturday was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence when he entered the 91 freeway near Long Beach.
NASCAR season is just two races in but Bakersfield's Kevin Harvick is now in the top five of the Monster Energy Cup Standings.
More than 300 students in Kern County are getting free exams and glasses this week thanks to One-Sight Vision Clinic.