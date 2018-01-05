Over $1 Billion up for grabs this weekend for Powerball and Mega Millions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Due to higher than expected Mega Millions sales and nobody winning the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, lottery jackpots could reach up to a billion dollars this weekend.

Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot of $445 million was revised to an estimated $450 million after sales spiked nationwide.

The estimated $445 million prize remains the fourth largest in this game's history and the 11th largest in U.S. lottery history.

But wait, there's more. Since nobody won the Powerball on Wednesday and sales have increased, the jackpot for Saturday night's Powerball draw went from $550 million to $570 million.

This makes it the fifth largest prize in this game's history and the 7th largest in U.S. lottery history.

If nobody wins tonight's Mega Millions jackpot or tomorrow night's Powerball, the Mega Millions jackpot will go up to $560 million for Tuesday's draw and Powerball would go up to at least $725 million.

Last but not least, California's own SuperLotto Plus jackpot will hit nearly $12 million for tomorrow night's draw.

CHA-CHING!