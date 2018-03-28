Over 20,000 Easter eggs drop in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Easter sweets were in the sky Wednesday night after a Bakersfield church prepped for a helicopter Easter egg drop over the last few weeks.

Organizer said the spirit wouldn't have been in the air Wednesday if it wasn’t for the community. In 2014 Bakersfield First Assembly of God church and lead Paster James Lair decided to put a different spin on the traditional Easter egg hunt, " Would if we dropped eggs from a helicopter and it's a crazy wild idea," Lair said. From there the helicopter Easter egg drop became an annual tradition in Bakersfield, for the last four years.

"Just trying to serve our community bring in families and let them know this is a safe placed for their kids to come and get some a whole lot of candy."

Over 20,000 Easter egg treats were dispatched from a helicopter in the sky three separate times throughout Wednesday night, all thanks to church members dedication to the spirit of Easter. "Church members have donated the candy, they've donated the eggs, they've donated their time," Lair said.

Hundreds of church volunteers spent at least eight hours each day for the last few weeks stuffing eggs and taping all of the goodies inside, but treats weren't’t just in the sky, they wer on the ground too. “We have bouncy houses, we have crafts, we have selfie spots where you can take a picture with a back drop and we have some great food being offered by some food trucks," Lair said.

Organizers anticipated about 2,000 people to show up to the free event, and they said it's a community cause that's worth it every year. "We love our neighborhood, we love our city and we just want to administer to families, help them have a great time during this Easter season where there is so much joy and excitement." Lair said.

The egg drop will take place again next year.