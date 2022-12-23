Over the holidays, "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is reminding the public of the dangers of impaired driving and asking motorists to celebrate the holiday responsibly by not driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. In order to help keep the roads safer this holiday, BPD is participating in the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" Campaign.

From December 23 through New Year's Day, BPD will have additional officers on patrol watching for drivers suspected of being under the influence. This from a statement released Thursday night by the Bakersfield Police Department.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 11,654 people were killed in car crashes involving impaired driving across the U.S. in 2020, a number that averages to one life lost to impaired driving approximately every 45 minutes.

If you're planning to consume alcohol or other mind-altering substances, BPD encourages you to have a "go safely" plan. Call for a cab or an Uber, or have a designated sober person do the driving.

The department also wants to remind people that it isn't just alcohol, marijuana, or other "party drugs" that can cause impairment. Prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications can also have an impact on your ability to drive. BPD recommends doing some research and talking to your doctor or pharmacist about possible drug side effects and interactions which could interfere with your ability to drive safely.

The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" Campaign is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.