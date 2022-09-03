Overnight closures scheduled for State Route 99 near Ming

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Project is advising about more scheduled overnight road closures in Bakersfield.

The closures have been scheduled for all northbound lanes of State Route 99 between Ming Avenue and State Route 58. The closures will happen between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am from September 6th through 8th. The closures are needed for the installation of falsework. California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the construction zone.

Traffic will be rerouted through the area via the Ming Avenue exit, where drivers will be directed to travel west to Wible Road, west again on California Avenue, and re-enter northbound 99 from the California Avenue on-ramp if heading north, or the southbound 99 on-ramp if heading to the eastbound 58.

The Thomas Roads Improvement Program reminds drivers that construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances. TRIP apologizes for any inconvenience this work may cause to the traveling public.