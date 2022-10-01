Overnight freeway closure scheduled for Hwy 58 through Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Project continues to work for Bakersfield.

A nighttime closure of westbound Highway 58 at Chester Avenue is scheduled for overnight on October 3rd. The closure will start at 10:00 pm and end at 5:00 am on October 4th. This closure is needed for sign installation.

Traffic will be directed to exit the 58 and go north on Chester Avenue, then west on Brundage Lane.

At Wible/Oak Street, northbound motorists will continue north on Oak Street, then turn west onto California Avenue to enter the 99 northbound.

Southbound traffic from Brundage Lane will head south on Wible Road, then west on Ming Avenue in order to enter the southbound 99 using the on-ramp there.

TRIP would like to remind drivers that construction schedules are subject to change depending on the conditions, and reminds everyone to keep an eye out for road workers and please drive carefully.