Overnight highway closures on Hwy 58 in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads around Bakersfield.

Nighttime closures have been scheduled for westbound Highway 58 at Chester Avenue. This closure will last three nights, from October 4th through October 7th, from 10:00 pm until 5:00 am.

Road crews will be installing freeway signs during this closure. California Highway Patrol will be monitoring the construction zone.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to exit northbound at Chester Avenue, then west on Brundage Lane. From there, northbound traffic will continue north on Oak Street, west on California Avenue, then enter the 99 northbound. Southbound traffic will head south on Wible Road from Brundage, then west on Ming Avenue, and enter the 99 southbound.

Construction schedules are subject to change without notice based on conditions. The Thomas Roads Improvement Project thanks the traveling public for their patience, and reminds everyone to watch out for road workers and drive carefully.