Overnight highway closures scheduled for Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads and highways in and around the City of Bakersfield.

The following closures and actions are scheduled in Bakersfield for the upcoming week:

Overnight closures are scheduled for the off-ramp from southbound Highway 99 to Ming Avenue from Sunday, May 21 through Thursday, May 25 between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am. This closure is for the release of falsework.

During the closures, traffic will be directed to exit the 99 at either Stockdale or White Lane.

Overnight closures are scheduled for all lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Highway 58 and Ming Avenue from Sunday, May 21 through Thursday, May 25 between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am. This closure is for the release of falsework.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to exit the 99 at Stockdale Highway, travel east to Wible Road, take Wible to Ming, and make a left on Ming to catch the southbound 99 on-ramp.

Overnight closures are scheduled for the connector between westbound Highway 58 and southbound Highway 99 from Sunday, May 21 through Thursday, May 25 between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am. This closure is for the release of falsework.

During the closure, westbound traffic will be directed to exit the highway at Chester Avenue and take Chester north to Brundage Lane, go west to Wible Road, take Wible south to Ming Avenue, and then turn left to enter the southbound 99.

Real Road will be flagged one-way between Stockdale Highway and Elcia on Monday, May 22 from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm so Calwater workers can do utility maintenance.

One lane of Real Road will remain open with flaggers to direct traffic.

TRIP would like to remind drivers that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions, and they thank the public for their patience. Remember to look out for workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.