Overnight highway road work starts June 18 in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program is continuing to work on the roads and highways in, around, and through the City of Bakersfield.

The following closures are scheduled for June 18 through June 22:

Overnight closures are scheduled for all lanes of southbound Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58 from Sunday, June 18 through Thursday, June 22 between the hours of 11:00 pm and 5:00 am. These closures are for the release and removal of falsework. During the closures, northbound traffic will be directed to exit the highway at Ming, head west to Wible Road, take Wible west to California Avenue, and turn right on California to re-enter the 99 northbound.

Overnight closures are scheduled for the northbound to eastbound connector between Highway 99 to Highway 58 from Sunday, June 18 through Thursday, June 22 between the hours of 9:00 pm and 5:00 am. These closures are for the release and removal of falsework. During the closures, northbound traffic will be directed to exit the 99 at Ming, go west to Wible, then north to Brundage Lane. Drivers can then take Brundage east to Chester Avenue and turn left to enter the eastbound 58.



TRIP would like to remind drivers that construction schedules are subject to change depending on conditions, and thanks the traveling public for their patience and consideration. Remember to keep an eye out for workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.

