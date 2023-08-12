Overnight road work closures coming to Bakersfield highways

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads and highways in and around the City of Bakersfield.

The following construction projects are scheduled for the week of August 14:



An overnight closure has been scheduled for all lanes of eastbound Westside Parkway between Mohawk Street and Truxtun Avenue beginning at 10:00 pm on Monday, August 14 until 5:00 am the following morning. This closure is so crews can install overhead signs. During the closure, traffic will be detoured to exit Westside Parkway at Mohawk and turn right, then left on Truxtun.

Overnight closures are scheduled for all northbound lanes of Highway 99 between Ming Avenue and Highway 58, including a full closure of the connector ramp to the 58, from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am from Sunday, August 13 through Thursday, August 17. These closures are so crews can install overhead signs. During the closures, northbound traffic will be detoured to exit the 99 at Ming and turn right, then right again on Wible Road, and left on California Avenue. From there, drivers can choose to enter the northbound 99 or take the southbound 99 on-ramp to connect with the 58 eastbound.



Overnight closures are scheduled for wesbound Highway 58 at Chester Avenue for Tuesday, August 15 and Wednesday, August 16 from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am both nights. These closures are so crews can install overhead signs. During the closures, westbound to northbound traffic on the 99 will be detoured to exit at Chester and turn right, then left on Brundage Lane. After traveling west to Oak Street and turning right, drivers will come to California Avenue, where they can turn left to enter the northbound 99 on-ramp. Meanwhile, westbound to southbound traffic on the 99 also be detoured to exit at Chester and turn right, then left on Brundage. Then those drivers will be directed to take Brundage to Wible Road and turn left, then Wible to Ming and turn right. The on-ramp for the 99 southbound will be on the left.

The Thomas Roads Improvement reminds drivers that construction schedules are subject to change based on conditions, and they thank the traveling public for their patience. Remember to look out for road workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.