Owners reunite with truck stolen on Christmas Eve

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A family was reunited with their truck after it was stolen while they were attending church on Christmas Eve.

The family said they had only been inside of Valley Bible Fellowship for approximately 15 minutes when they were told their red truck had been stolen.

Police say the truck was used in a robbery at a McFarland convenience store and was left in a field after the suspects took off in another vehicle.

The truck was not damaged, and is now back with the family, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office along with McFarland Police are continuing to investigate the incident.