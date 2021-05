BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District will be returning to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year beginning on Aug. 18.

The model is full-time, five days per week.

Transportation will be provided and this model will service the majority of students.

P-BVUSD will also offer two independent study options for students who have been successful in the distance learning or home-school models.