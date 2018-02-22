Paint night fundraiser at McMurphy's benefits Ronald McDonald House

Natalie Tarangioli
8:10 AM, Feb 22, 2018

The fundraiser is being held Friday night at 6:30 at McMurphy's Irish Pub. The fundraiser will benefit the Ronald McDonald's House annual Walk for Kids 5K on June 2.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you love painting, you can paint for a cause this Friday night.

The fundraiser is being held at McMurphy's Irish Pub at 6:30 p.m. to support the Ronald McDonald House's annual Walk for Kids 5K.

50% of the proceeds of the paint night will benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

The Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House Walk for Kids will take place on Saturday, June 2 at the California Living Museum.

