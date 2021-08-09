Panama Buena Vista School District to hear presentation from Let Them Breathe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Last week the people behind the Let Them Breathe campaign made their way to Kern County pushing for the Kern High School District to adopt a resolution allowing students to not wear masks while in class.

Now the group is set to call on another school district to consider the same resolution.

The Panama Buena Vista School District will hear a presentation from representatives from Let Them Breathe at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Right now students in California are required to wear masks while in school.

The group, which was founded in San Diego, has been going to different districts in the state calling on them to drop mask mandates.

Let them breathe has filed a lawsuit against California and governor Gavin Newsom.

If that lawsuit is successful it will eliminate the mask mandates in California schools.