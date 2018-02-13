Panera offers to cater a wedding for free if couple gets engaged at one of their locations tomorrow

Johana Restrepo
1:18 PM, Feb 13, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Panera Bread posted on Twitter that if a couple gets engaged at one of their locations tomorrow, they might cater their wedding for free.

There are two Panera Bread locations in Bakersfield. One at the Bakersfield Plaza and another one at The Shops at Riverwalk.

