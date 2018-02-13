Panera offers to cater a wedding for free if couple gets engaged at one of their locations tomorrow

Partly Cloudy
HI: 63°
LO: 42°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Panera Bread posted on Twitter that if a couple gets engaged at one of their locations tomorrow, they might cater their wedding for free.
There are two Panera Bread locations in Bakersfield. One at the Bakersfield Plaza and another one at The Shops at Riverwalk.
Love is in the air. This Valentine’s Day, get engaged at a Panera and we might cater your wedding, for free. #PaneraProposalSweeps https://t.co/mpL5VbjSOd pic.twitter.com/VPRzu0QLNd— Panera Bread (@panerabread) February 9, 2018
Love is in the air. This Valentine’s Day, get engaged at a Panera and we might cater your wedding, for free. #PaneraProposalSweeps https://t.co/mpL5VbjSOd pic.twitter.com/VPRzu0QLNd
Bakersfield Condor Mitch Callahan has been suspended by the American Hockey League for violating the league's performance enhancing substance…
Panera Bread posted on Twitter that if a couple gets engaged at one of their locations tomorrow, they might cater their wedding for free.
The Kern County Museum has kicked off their Spring Lecture Series that happens every first and third Wednesday of the month.
Bakersfield High School students took to the streets on Tuesday to spread positivity by holding inspirational messages at the corner of…