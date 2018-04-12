Parent teacher club hosting free feast for local first responders

Veronica Acosta
2:40 PM, Apr 12, 2018
local news | kern county | bakersfield | rio bravo | greeley
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District's parent teacher club will be hosting a free feast for local first responders. 

The feast will be held at at the Rio Bravo Elementary cafeteria from 7:45 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. 

Anyone who is a part of law enforcement, a fire fighter, or works for emergency medical services is welcome to attend. 

The feasts will continue starting this Monday, April 16th as a way for first responders to eat with students at both Rio Bravo Greeley School and Rio Bravo Elementary School. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News