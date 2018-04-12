Parent teacher club hosting free feast for local first responders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District's parent teacher club will be hosting a free feast for local first responders.

The feast will be held at at the Rio Bravo Elementary cafeteria from 7:45 a.m. to 8:20 a.m.

Anyone who is a part of law enforcement, a fire fighter, or works for emergency medical services is welcome to attend.

The feasts will continue starting this Monday, April 16th as a way for first responders to eat with students at both Rio Bravo Greeley School and Rio Bravo Elementary School.