Park rangers look to lessen illegal activity in recreational areas

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Park rangers will be holding "Operation Safe Park" to try and lessen the amount of illegal activity happening in recreational areas in Kern County.

Starting Thursday this special operation will take place at parks in Lamont, Rexland, and Greenfield.

Law enforcement personnel will focus on county ordinances, parking, traffic, and violations between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Previous operations have proven to be successful in stopping illegal activities at other park locations.