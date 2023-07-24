Parking restrictions scheduled for several Bakersfield streets

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads and highways in and around the City of Bakersfield. Street construction is scheduled for the week of July 24 through July 28.

Street parking will not be allowed on the following city streets from Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28 as road crews come through to grind and repave them:



Del Rey Court

Charter Oaks Avenue

Montclair Street

Kensington Avenue

Easton Drive

Woodlake Drive

Malibu Court

Marella Way

Fallbrook Street

La Mirada

Morrison Street

Ford Avenue

Dunlap Street

Stine Road

Real Road

The parking restrictions will vary by location and each restriction should last around 72 hours. The streets will remain open and flaggers will be out to help direct traffic.

TRIP would like to remind drivers that construction schedules are subject to change due to conditions, and they thank the traveling public for their patience. Remember to keep an eye out for workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully.