Parolee arrested with stolen handgun in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police say they arrested a man in East Bakersfield Thursday found with a loaded handgun that turned out to be stolen.

BPD says just before 9:00 p.m. they conducted a parole search in the 1500 block of Glenwood Drive. During that search officers found the loaded handgun. Further investigation revealed the handgun has been reported stolen.

30-year-old Confessor Montavalo was arrested for firearms violations, participation in a criminal street gang and for parole violation.