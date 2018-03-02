Parolee arrested with stolen handgun in East Bakersfield

Monica Dattage
2:23 AM, Mar 2, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Bakersfield Police say they arrested a man in East Bakersfield Thursday found with a loaded handgun that turned out to be stolen. 

BPD says just before 9:00 p.m. they conducted a parole search in the 1500 block of Glenwood Drive. During that search officers found the loaded handgun. Further investigation revealed the handgun has been reported stolen. 

30-year-old Confessor Montavalo was arrested for firearms violations, participation in a criminal street gang and for parole violation. 

 

 

