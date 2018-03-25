Part of Interstate 5 near the split has been shut down following a traffic accident

Alexa Reye
11:00 PM, Mar 24, 2018
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT TEJON, Calif. - Part of the I-5 near the split has been shut down after reports say a vehicle hit a cow and then a pole, which then fell down onto traffic lanes.

The California Highway Patrol said that four people have sustained minor injuries.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News