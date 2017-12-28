Party City manager accused of embezzling $25,000 from store

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield man was arrested last week on suspicion of embezzling more than $25,000 from his workplace, Party City, according to Bakersfield Police.
Police said Scott Kavanagh was arrested on Dec. 18 on embezzlement charges. He is the store manager of the Party City on Stockdale Highway and California Avenue.
Kavanagh bailed out of jail on Dec. 19, police said. No charges have officially been filed.
Party City confirmed to 23ABC that Kavanagh was the store manager for almost four years. The store said on Thursday that he no longer works there.
Party City did not disclose how Kavanagh was allegedly embezzling.
