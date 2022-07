KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a Pasadena man who witnesses said went underwater Sunday in the Kern River at Hart Park has died.

KCSO said the man was taken to Kern Medical where he was declared dead.

The incident was reported to Kern County Park Rangers shortly after 4 p.m.

The man was identified as Bayron Anibal Lopez Martin, 21, of Pasadena.