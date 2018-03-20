Pastor Louie Wright and "One Door" battling the opioid crisis in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

"It's affecting everyone, it's affecting soccer moms, it's affecting guys on the street, guys that are homeless, and people are dying," said Louie Wright, Pastor of Revive Church. Wright talking about the consequences of Opioid addiction.

He started using Oxycontin while recovering from a back injury. Once taken off the medication, he was introduced to heroin. According to the Center for Disease Control, more that 11 million people abuse prescription opioids, and opiod abuse is a gateway to heroin.

Wright's heroin use caused him to hit rock bottom before a friend offered free treatment at at recovery center in Malibu. "I ended up going to treatment, I was presented the 12 steps program and ended up really throwing myself into it...finding freedom from addiction."

Wright says many people don't have the resources to go into treatment due of high costs. According to Wright those costs could range from 10,000 and 60,000 thousand dollars.

After treatment, Wright turned his life and credits his faith in God. He and his wife Jarris are now doing their part in the fight against opioid abuse in Bakersfield.

Wright and his wife started non-profit called "One Door." It's mission is to "rescue those gripped by addiction while restoring families and transforming lives."

"We want to help anyone regardless of their financial system and the way we're going to do that is through community support," said Wright.

The non profit will open an outpatient clinic this summer focused on bridging the gap of high costs involved in rehabilitation services. The clinic will house a full medical staff as well as counselors and therapists helping anyone in the grips of addiction.

Wright and "One Door" are currently raising support for the clinic. One way to donate is through GIVE BIG KERN.

Wright says you can also email him at louie@canyonhills.com