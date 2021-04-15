No pleas entered by Paul, Ruben Flores during first court appearance

UPDATE (10:03 a.m.) - Following Thursday's hearing, the Smart hearing issued the following statement:

After nearly 25 years of waiting, today’s delay in the arraignment process was not unexpected or surprising. Make no mistake, we have begun the final quest to bring justice for Kristin. We know we are in good hands with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s office, and we will wait patiently for the process to commence.

---

UPDATE (9:35 a.m.) - No pleas were entered by Paul and Ruben Flores during their first court appearance Thursday morning.

Both appeared for the arraignment remotely.

Paul was dressed in a dark suit while Ruben appeared in orange jail attire.

Their attorneys requested the arraignment be continued until Monday at 1:30 p.m. The judge approved the request.

A protective order due to the high-profile nature of the case was also requested by the defense, and aside from a few changes, was also approved by the judge, which means most people and agencies involved in the case, including the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, are prohibited from talking about it with the public or releasing related documents or evidence.

A contested bail hearing will also be heard Monday.

Until then, bail will remain set at $250,000 for Ruben. Paul is being held without bail.

For more on this story, watch KSBY News at 5 and 6 p.m.

SLO Courts

SLO Courts

---

ORIGINAL STORY: The father and son arrested in connection with the 1996 death of Kristin Smart are expected to make their first court appearances Thursday in connection with the case.

Both Paul Flores, 44, and Ruben Flores, 80, are appearing remotely for the hearing from the San Luis Obispo County Jail sometime after 8:30 a.m., according to court staff.

To view the live stream of the hearings, click here and select Department 6.

It had not started as of 9:10 a.m.

Paul has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and is being held without bail. Ruben has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

The criminal complaint filed against Paul and Ruben alleges Paul killed the Cal Poly freshman while raping or trying to rape her and that Ruben helped him conceal the body.

According to witnesses, Kristin was last seen with Paul after returning to campus from an off-campus party.

This may marks 25 years since her disappearance. Kristin would have been 44-years-old.

Related:

Paul Flores charged with murder in connection with 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart

DA seeking public assistance in case against Paul Flores

Sheriff's office wraps up 2-day search at Ruben Flores's Arroyo Grande home