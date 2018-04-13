Paul Ryan backs Rep. Kevin McCarthy as his successor

Natalie Tarangioli
12:04 PM, Apr 13, 2018
1 min ago
House Speaker Paul Ryan is backing Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy as his successor, according to the Associated Press. 

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

