Peak Fire reaches 95% containment

(KERO) — The Peak Fire is now at 95% containment. Just under 2,100 acres have burned near the town of Havilah, south of Lake Isabella between Walker Basin and the Kern River Valley.

Officials say this will be the last update on the fire unless something major changes in the future.

In Northern California, the Dixie Fire is 23% contained.

That fire has burned more than 220,000 acres and has already destroyed almost 40 structures and more than 10,000 others are at risk. The Dixie Fire blaze is near the Chico area and is California's largest wildfire this year and the 14th largest in state history.