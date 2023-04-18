Pedestrian struck and killed in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday evening on Highway 99 north of Olive Drive.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was crossing the southbound lanes of Highway 99 Monday night at around 4:00 p.m. when they were struck by a Chevrolet.

An investigation determined that the Chevrolet was traveling southbound on Highway 99 and changed lanes to avoid a slower vehicle. That was when the 32-year-old man walked directly in front of the vehicle.

The victim was transported to Kern Medical where they later died. They have not been identified at this time.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected in this crash at this time.

This crash remains under investigation.