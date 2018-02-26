People posing as security system technicians in Bakersfield to gain access to homes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Better Business Bureau has issued a security system warning for the Bakersfield area after receiving information from Tel-Tec Security Solutions.

It appears that people are posing as Tel-Tec Security Solutions employees or technicians and are going to people's homes trying to get inside by telling customers their systems need to be checked.

Tel-Tec Security Solutions got in touch with BBB to make customers aware that their employees will always be in uniform and with badges and to keep in mind that all appointments and visits are confirmed prior to a technician arriving at the customer's home.