Person of interest in killing of three children in LA reportedly stole vehicle in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Liliana Carillo, the person of interest in a triple homicide of three children was taken into custody in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County Saturday afternoon, LAPD confirmed with 23ABC.

A person of interest sought by the Los Angeles Police Department in the killing of three children possibly under the age of 5 in Reseda Saturday morning, reportedly stole a vehicle in Bakersfield moments ago, according to a LAPD Twitter post.

LAPD tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. stating that 30 year-old Liliana Carrillo, "committed a carjacking in the Bakersfield area and might be driving in a stolen Silver Toyota pickup license J258T0.

The incident started today at about 9:30 a.m., when "West Valley Patrol Officers responded to the 8000 block of Reseda Blvd for a radio call involving a possible death at one of the apartments. The officers went inside an apartment and discovered 3 children at scene," an LAPD tweet stated.

Preliminary information from LAPD stated the children were stabbed to death, though an official cause of death has not been confirmed.

All three children were pronounced dead on the scene. Crews from the Robbery-Homicide Division and Juvenile Division are on scene investigating. "The children all appear to be under the age of 5 years old," according to the tweet.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are assisting BPD with the carjacking situation.

LAPD is asking any with information on this case to call 213-486-6890 or email rhdtipline@lapd.online.